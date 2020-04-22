Freeze warning ahead of warming temps and rain

***FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 A.M.***

Mostly clear sky, light wind and low humidity as lows fall into the upper 20s to near 30 make for the perfect conditions for widespread frost. Take care of plants, pipes/hoses, and of course, pets!

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Wednesday: Sun early, clouds return quick, high 58

Tonight: Clouds ahead of showers, low 47

Thursday: Rain likely, expect some heavy rain, high 58

Friday: Partly sunny, high 63

Saturday: Rain showers likely, few rumbles late, high 60

Sunday: Rain showers, high 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

Freeze warnings area in effect ahead of warming temperatures and more chances for rain.

High pressure moved in overnight helping to clear clouds and lighten the breeze. Without clouds in place to act like a blanket and keep in heat from the day before, early morning lows will fall to the 20s and low 30s. These cold temperatures paired with little to now wind make for the perfect setup for widespread frost.

Because of this a freeze warning is in effect for the area until 10 a.m. So, hopefully you were able to take care of sensitive plants, pets and pipes.

As high pressure moves out, clouds and a southerly breeze will move in today. Temperatures will be warmer than yesterday and climb to the upper 50s to lower 60s, which is still 5-10 degrees below normal.

As a warm front moves in from the south tonight and early tomorrow morning, we’ll star to see rain showers fill in. Rain will move in from south to north and give us a wet start to Thursday. Even with the showers, temperatures will be just shy of seasonal, warming from the mid 40s in the morning to around 60 in the afternoon.

We’ll see a break from the rain on Friday, but stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be just shy of normal and climb to the low to mid 60s.

Rain and cooler temperatures return for the weekend. We’ll reach a high around 60 degrees on Saturday, then mid 50s Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz