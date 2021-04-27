Following the warmest day of the year, rain, storms, & a cold front

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, breezy early, low 63

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, stray am pop-up, more rain/storms later, high 77

Thursday: Showers & a few storms, high 71

Friday: Early AM showers, clearing, cooler, high 60

Saturday: Sunny skies, crisp, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

It has been a beautiful day today with highs in the lower to middle 80s across our area. The winds have been up during the day, and will remain so through midnight tonight. Expect temps to fall to near 70 by midnight tonight. After midnight we will see cloud cover increasing in our area with temps falling into the lower 60s by daybreak.

Clouds will be thick on Wednesday with temps still surging into the upper 70s. An isolated storm cannot be ruled out by late morning on Wednesday, but better chances of rain and storms will return during the mid to late afternoon, evening and night hours on Wednesday. Temps will still climb back to the upper 70s on Wednesday.

A few of the late day storms could be a bit stronger, with gusty winds being the main threat with these storms. In fact, our area is under a marginal risk for severe storms on Wednesday. The besides gusty winds, it is possible we could see some isolated small hail with a storm or two.

Thursday we will be watching a slow moving cold front pushing through our area. This will give us more showers, and some t-storms as well on Thursday. I do expect that we could have a few stronger storms again, with gusty winds again being the main threat. The threat appears to be near US-22 and south on Thursday. Highs during the day will top in the lower 70s.

As the front slowly moves away, showers will end early morning on Friday, with clearing skies during the day and cooler temps with highs near 60, about 8° below normal. Friday night will be the coldest night for the period, with temps running in the upper 30s.

We will see a nice warm-up on Saturday as temps will fall a few degrees short of normal in the middle 60s, but with TONS of sunshine. Sunday will be a warmer day with temps back into the middle 70s with plenty of sunshine.

Clouds will slowly increase on Monday with highs back in the upper 70s to near 80. A few showers will move in Monday night and into Tuesday as a frontal boundary will lie to our north, and some showers will form south of the front. Highs on Tuesday will remain in the middle 70s.

-Dave