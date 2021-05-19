Following the warmest day of the year, even warmer temps & few pop-ups

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 61

Thursday: Partly cloudy, quite mild, high 85

Friday: Warm sunshine, high 87

Saturday: Mixed clouds, high 86

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-ups north, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

After the warmest day of the year so far with highs into the middle 80s. We will see a mild evening with temps remaining in the 70s through midnight. Overnight lows will fall to the lower 60s to star the day on Thursday.

Thursday high pressure will start to build into our area, this will give us hazy sunshine, and should keep isolated pop-ups out of the forecast. This means highs will be a degree or so warmer on Thursday into the middle 80s again.

Friday the high will be parked overhead, meaning mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. I expect the high to start to slide back to the west as we progress through the weekend. This will mean a bit more cloud cover, humidity, and still mild temps on Saturday in the mid to upper 80s.

Sunday, expect partly cloudy skies again, with the high sliding away. Expect a few pop-up showers and storms later in the day mainly in our north and northeast, highs will remain in the middle 80s. On Monday our next boundary will slowly approach the area, with us remaining south of the boundary we will be warm and muggy.

I expect to see a few pop-up storms on Monday, especially in the afternoon with highs in the middle 80s. We will see a slightly increased chance of storms on Tuesday with highs again in the middle 80s. Rain chances will increase Tuesday night into Wednesday with a cold front approaching the area.

Highs on Wednesday will be the coolest of the extended and still well above normal in the low to mid 80s with on and off storms possible.

-Dave