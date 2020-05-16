Foggy start to the weekend ahead of warmer weather and more rain

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Mixed clouds, isolated pop-ups, high 78

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 62

Sunday: Chance of showers & storms later, warm, high 82

Monday: Showers likely, cooler, high 68

Tuesday: Showers early, high 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a foggy start to the day. We have dense fog advisories in effect for parts of the area until 9 a.m. Visibility could be down to less than one mile, so if you will be driving anywhere this morning, remember to use low beam headlights and leave plenty of extra distance between you and the car in front of you.

After the fog lifts, we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky. Temperatures will work their way to the upper 70s, which is about 5 degrees above normal for this time of year. An isolated afternoon shower is possible, but most of the rain will hold off until tomorrow.

A front will stay positioned to our south today, but will lift north into Central Ohio tonight into tomorrow.

As the front moves in, we’ll see a southeasterly breeze pick up to 10-15 mph. As warmer air ushers in we’ll work our way up from the lower 60s to the low to mid 80s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase through the afternoon.

Sunday night, an area of low pressure will move across the lower Great Lakes. This will be followed by a cold front which will keep rain in the forecast Monday, Monday night and into Tuesday morning.

We’ll start off the week with cooler temperatures only reaching the mid to upper 60s. Then, we’ll climb to the mid 70s again by the end of the week.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz