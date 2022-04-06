QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Areas of dense fog, low 45

Today: Morning fog, showers return, rumbles south, high 63

Tonight: Rain showers, chance for a few t-storms

Thursday: Morning sunshine, late shower, high 57

Friday: Showers likely, high 50

Saturday: Light wet AM mix, few showers, high 47

Sunday: Clearing, becoming mostly sunny, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Wednesday!

It’s a foggy start to the day ahead of more showers, and even a chance for a few thunderstorms.

Early this morning we are sitting between system. This means that we are dry, but thanks to wet ground and light wind dense fog has settled in. Dense fog advisories will remain in effect for most of the area until 10 a.m. due to visibilities that will be down to less than 1 mile ahead. Remember that if you are driving in dense fog that it is important to slow down, use low bean lights, and plan for extra travel time & extra stopping distance between your car and the car in front of you.

By the afternoon, we’ll watch an approaching front which will lead to more clouds, wind gusts increasing to 25 mph and the next round of rain. Temperatures will rise to the low 60s as showers become more widespread, and a few thunderstorms sneak in as well.

Overnight, showers will wrap up as temperatures fall to the 40s.

Thursday, we’ll start off dry, and even see some sunshine. Clouds will build back in through the afternoon though ahead of another chance for rain.

Rain showers and a cooling trend will stick around through the start of the weekend. By Saturday morning, temperatures will fall to the mid 30s, which will give us a brief window for a light rain & snow mix.

Drier weather takes over Sunday into Monday alongside a warming trend.

Have a great day!

-Liz