Patchy dense fog gave way to partial sunshine, with a few lingering clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will be a little milder than Wednesday, reaching the upper 60s.

High pressure across southern Canada has formed a ridge of fair weather, keeping winds light, which is conducive to dense early morning fog.

The weather will be increasingly mild and breezy heading into the weekend, with highs edging into the low to mid- 70s.

The next chance for showers will arrive Saturday evening ahead of a weakening cold front, with a few showers lingering into early Sunday.

The weather will remain unseasonably mild through next week.

Forecast

Thursday: Early fog, some sun. High 66

Tonight: Mainly clear, light fog. Low 50

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, mild. High 74

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, showers late. High 75 (57)

Sunday: Early showers, some sun. High 72 (53)

Monday: Sunny. High 70 (50)

Tuesday: Sunny. High 65 (47)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 66 (41)