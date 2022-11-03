Patchy dense fog gave way to partial sunshine, with a few lingering clouds this afternoon. Temperatures will be a little milder than Wednesday, reaching the upper 60s.
High pressure across southern Canada has formed a ridge of fair weather, keeping winds light, which is conducive to dense early morning fog.
The weather will be increasingly mild and breezy heading into the weekend, with highs edging into the low to mid- 70s.
The next chance for showers will arrive Saturday evening ahead of a weakening cold front, with a few showers lingering into early Sunday.
The weather will remain unseasonably mild through next week.
Forecast
- Thursday: Early fog, some sun. High 66
- Tonight: Mainly clear, light fog. Low 50
- Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, mild. High 74
- Saturday: Mostly cloudy, windy, showers late. High 75 (57)
- Sunday: Early showers, some sun. High 72 (53)
- Monday: Sunny. High 70 (50)
- Tuesday: Sunny. High 65 (47)
- Wednesday: Mostly sunny. High 66 (41)