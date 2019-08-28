Foggy morning then mild afternoon

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Wednesday: Morning fog, then clearing clouds, high 80

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, low 57

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Friday: Mostly sunny early, clouds return late, high 83

Saturday: Mixed clouds, cooler, high 81

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

With the rain out of the area, we’re left with wet ground and very little wind. This has set the stage for some dense fog. Dense fog advisories are in effect in the area until 9 a.m. due to visibility that could be down to 1/4 mile or less. Because of this dense fog, it is a good idea to remember to use the low beams when driving, and allow for extra travel time and distance between you and the car in front of you.

Through the morning, the fog will start to break up, and we’ll see sunshine return by the afternoon. Temperatures will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and top off around 80 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Without the clouds to help keep in the heat for us, it’ll be a cool night with lows falling to the 50s.

After a cool start to the morning on Thursday, we’ll see sunshine return and bring high temperatures back up near 80 degrees.

Friday, temperatures will be right in line with normal. That means that we’ll start off with temperatures in the low to mid 60s, then climb up to the mid 80s.

Late Friday, a weak cold front will slide into the area. This will bring us not only more clouds, but the chance for a few sprinkles as well. This should not be enough to impact Friday Night Football games, but is something that we are watching.

On Saturday, clouds will start to clear out again in time for the first Buckeye game of the season. Temperatures will start off in the 60s and reach near 80 degrees by the end of the game.

Sunday and into Labor Day, we’ll see passing clouds and average temperatures, topping off in the low to mid 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz