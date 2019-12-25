Foggy morning, sunny Christmas Day

High pressure entrenched in the East and midsection of the country will promote mostly sunny skies and mild weather, with temperatures surpassing 50 most days. A slight cool-down Tuesday associated with a weak backdoor cold front will drop temperatures a few degrees before washing out.

A broad southwesterly flow around high pressure over the Mid-Atlantic means a very mild Christmas Day through the remainder of the week. Some clouds will return late week as moisture increases ahead of low pressure in the Plains, but no rain is expected until the weekend.