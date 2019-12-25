A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect in many Central Ohio counties until about 8am. Like yesterday there are areas where the fog is very thick but it shouldn’t last nearly as long. Temperatures are below freezing with patchy frost as well. There will be a chance of a few icy spots on especially elevated roads again.
It will be an unseasonably mild afternoon this Christmas Day. It will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny and mild this afternoon. Highs will span the mid-50s, but nowhere near the warmest Christmas when highs reached the mid-60s.
We will start seeing more clouds moving into the region starting Thursday and chances of precipitation will return this weekend with another cold front Saturday. There is a chance of showers by Saturday night and there will be scattered showers Sunday. Sunday night there will be chance of rain and snow ending as light snow.
Foggy morning, sunny Christmas Day
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect in many Central Ohio counties until about 8am. Like yesterday there are areas where the fog is very thick but it shouldn’t last nearly as long. Temperatures are below freezing with patchy frost as well. There will be a chance of a few icy spots on especially elevated roads again.