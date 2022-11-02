QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Fog early, slow clearing, high 67

Tonight: Mixed clouds, fog late, low 45

Thursday: Some fog early, mostly sunny, high 70

Friday: Mainly sunny, quite warm, high 73

Saturday: Partly sunny, breezy, very warm, high 75

Sunday: Rain showers, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

It’s been a foggy start to the day ahead of a warming trend.

Thanks to the wet ground and little wind, fog has limited visibility all morning long. As the fog lifts this afternoon, we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky as temperatures climb back up into the mid-60s, which is about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Overnight into early tomorrow morning, we’ll see another round of dense fog. Temperatures will stay seasonally mild and fall to the mid-40s.

After another foggy start to the day, low visibility will be replaced by afternoon sunshine on Thursday. As a result, temperatures will quickly climb to around 70 degrees, which is 10-15 degrees warmer than normal.

A mostly sunny sky will be paired with a southerly breeze on Friday and keep temperatures climbing into the mid-70s. Highs will keep climbing to the mid-70s again on Saturday alongside increasing clouds and a southerly breeze, which will put us in record territory. The current record high temperature to beat in Columbus is 76 degrees set in 1977.

This warming trend is all ahead of a cold front that will move in late Saturday. This will bring in rain showers Saturday night into Sunday. Behind the front, we won’t see much in the way of cold air. Temperatures Monday and Tuesday will start out in the 50s then climb to a high around 70 degrees.

Have a great day!

-Liz