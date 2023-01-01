QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Areas of dense fog, othersise cloudy, low 38

New Year’s Day: Partly sunny, mild, high 53

Tonight: Cloudy, mild, low 47

Monday: Mainly cloudy, rain late, high 58

Tuesday: Rain showers, warm, high 64

Wednesday: Morning showers, then mostly cloudy, high 53

Thursday: Mostly Cloudy, cooler, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy New Year!

It’s a foggy start to the new year ahead of well above normal temperatures.

This morning a dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. Until then, visibility at times will drop to 1 mile or less. If you will be traveling and find yourself in areas of low visibility due to fog, remember to use low beam light, not brights, and to slow down.

After the fog lifts, we’ll stay under a cloudy sky. But, thanks to a southerly breeze, temperatures will climb to the low to mid 50s, which is about 15 degrees above normal for this time of year.

We’ll stay cloudy overnight into Monday, but a southerly breeze will help to keep temperatures on the warm side. Monday will start off in the mid 40s, then climb to the upper 50s.

As another system moves in from the west, rain showers will move in Monday night into Tuesday alongside a strong southerly breeze. Temperatures on Tuesday will start in the 50s, then climb to a high in the mid 60s. This puts us on track to tie the record high temperature of 64 degrees set in 1950.

Rain showers will continue into Wednesday as a tailing cold front moves through. Behind the front, we will see a northwest shift in wind that will lead to a cooling trend for the end of the week. This will bring temperatures to much more season levels Thursday through Saturday, which means highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s.

Have a great day!

-Liz