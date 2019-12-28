Foggy and mild weekend

QUICK WEATHER

Saturday: Partly sunny, rain at night. High 57

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, cool. Low 37

Sunday: Rainy day, breezy. High 60

Monday: Few flurries possible, windy and mostly cloudy. High 42

Tuesday: Few showers, otherwise mostly cloudy. High 39

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 41





FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s a foggy start to the morning, but the fog and clouds won’t slow down our much warmer than normal temperatures!

This morning, a dense fog advisory remains in effect until 9 a.m. whether or not you’re under that advisory, expect a limited visibility through the morning. Because of this it is a good idea to plan for extra travel time, and use your low beams while driving.

After the fog lifts, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy to partly sunny sky. Temperatures won’t be as warm as yesterday, but will still be nearly 20 degrees above average and reach the mid 50s.

Overnight, the clouds will be paired with rain showers. Temperatures will stay well above our normal low, which is in the mid 20s, and only fall to the upper 40s.

Ahead of a cold front, we’ll see a wet, warm and end to the weekend. Temperatures on Sunday will reach the upper 50s despite the rain and clouds. Rainfall will be heavy at times and we could even see a few rumbles of thunder and flashes of lightning.

The front will move through Monday morning. We’ll see a few early morning showers followed by a mostly cloudy but dry afternoon. Temperatures on Monday will stay pretty steady and only in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Colder, more seasonal air moves in on Tuesday. We’ll see an early morning low in the upper 20s, and only top off in the upper 40s.

Enjoy your weekend!

-Liz