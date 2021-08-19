Fog returns, followed by more sunshine & some pop-ups for Columbus area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Showers ending early, patchy dense fog later, low 68

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated pop-up late, high 87

Saturday: Warm and sticky, stray pm pop-up, high 88

Sunday: Mixed clouds, scattered pm storms, high 86

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 89

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

Isolated showers will end early this evening, with the heaviest rainfall in the southeast late afternoon into the evening. These showers should end quickly and the wet ground, moist air, and little to no wind means we will see some patchy dense fog forming again, mainly after midnight with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

Friday once the fog lifts, we will see more sunshine during the day, and hotter temps back into the upper 80s. Can’t rule out a stray late day pop-up storm. Saturday will be another very warm and muggy day, with the heating of the day, an isolated late day storm is possible, but most will just enjoy a humid weekend.

Sunday looks to have our best chance of the next few days with scattered storms later in the day on Sunday with highs into the middle 80s, and of course high humidity again. We will see some brief high pressure building overhead into early next week for Monday & Tuesday. This will push temps to near 90 both afternoons.

By Tuesday late, the high will start to slide away, and this will lead to an isolated pop-up late on Tuesday. Wednesday we will have a few storms later with highs in the upper 80s. Expect more rain and storms on Thursday of next week as a cold front will slide through our area.

-Dave