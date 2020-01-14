Fog possible overnight, one more mild day left….

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly cloudy early, patchy dense fog forming, low 33

Wednesday: Morning patchy fog, few PM showers, high 52

Thursday: Mixed clouds, high 39

Friday: Partly sunny, showers to snow showers later, high 37

Saturday: Morning snow showers to rain showers, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday Evening,

We will see another mild night tonight for mid-January with temps falling back into the lower 30s overnight with patchy dense fog forming later this evening. It appears that the fog will be the thickest as we head toward the morning on Wednesday.

Wednesday we will see fog lifting through mid-morning, with a few showers possible later in the afternoon with a weak cold front sliding through. Temps will top into the lower 50s with upper 50s southeast.

Thursday will see much cooler, but still above normal temps (slightly) with mixed clouds, and highs in the upper 30s. Friday will see our next weather system lurching towards our area from the west/northwest.

It appears that the moisture will arrive later in the day on Friday, which is good, this means that we will see rain showers to start off later on Friday, with snow showers starting to mix in, mainly after sunset on Friday. Highs on Friday will be chilly in the upper 30s.

Friday night temps will fall to around freezing, which will be cold enough that we will see a total changeover to snow showers overnight. These snow showers will change back over to rain showers as a warm front lift northward and shoots temps back into the middle to upper 40s.

This will be a very quick warm-up as the cold front swings through Saturday night, and could bring some snow showers on the backside. We will see partly sunny skies and much colder air on Sunday with highs near freezing.

Monday and Tuesday of next week will look like actual mid/late January like days with clouds, chilly starts in the teens, and highs in the lower 30s.

-Dave