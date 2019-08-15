Fog possible late tonight, quiet finish to the work week

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog late, low 65

Friday: Partly cloudy skies, high 86

Saturday: Partly cloudy, isolated storm late, high 87

Sunday: Partly cloudy, isolated storm late, high 89

Monday: Few storms north, high 90

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a very mild day today, and a much calmer day than the last few with only a few pop-ups off to the east. We will see the disturbance pushing east overnight tonight and weak high pressure pulling into our area.

This will give us a chance of some patchy fog late tonight with little to no wind, and high humidity. Once the patchy fog lifts, we should see an equally as mild day on Friday with highs in the middle to near upper 80s.

Saturday the high will shift east and we will see more of a return of a south to southeasterly flow and this will give us increased humidity and highs back in the upper 80s. Also, this will keep a very low end chance of a pop-up thunderstorm late on Saturday.

Sunday’s forecast looks fairly identical with warm conditions and highs near 90 and a chance of a late day storm. On Monday we will have a frontal boundary to our north, that will keep a chance of storms in the northern third of the state with highs near 90.

Tuesday that boundary will wash out into our backyards, and will give us a slightly better chance of a few pop-up storms, with highs in the upper 80s.

Another push of cooler air will try to work in late on Wednesday and bring up our best (not great) rain and storm chances with highs in the middle 80s.

Behind this boundary, skies will start to clear on Thursday with highs in the middle 80s.

-Dave