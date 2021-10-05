QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Fog clearing, p.m. mix of sun & clouds, high 79

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 63

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, showers late, high 80

Thursday: Mainly cloudy, rain likely, high 75

Friday: Scat’d showers, high 76

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 77

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Fog will continue to clear out through the morning and be replaced with some afternoon sunshine. Temperatures will be on the warm side for this time of year and climb to around 80 degrees, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky as temperatures slowly fall to the lower 60s.

Tomorrow, the chance for showers will increase through the day as a system lifts from south to north. Despite the increasing chance for rain and afternoon thunderstorms, temperatures will again top off around 80 thanks to a warm start and southeasterly wind.

Rain and afternoon thunderstorms will continue through Friday. Temperatures both Thursday and Friday will start off with lows in the mid 60s, then reach highs in the mid 70s.

By the weekend, sunshine returns. Temperatures will stay on the warm side, starting off around 60 degrees then climbing to highs in the mid to upper 70s.

Have a great day!

-Liz