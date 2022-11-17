QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Cloudy, flurries late, low 26

Friday: AM flurries, breezy, gray, high 32

Saturday: Clearing skies, chilly, high 33

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 30

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 44

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a gray and cold day today with temps only pushing into the lower to middle 30s with wind chills remaining in the 20s through the day today. Expect cloudy skies tonight and temps falling back to the middle 20s and chills into the teens.

A weak front will push through on Friday morning brining a slight wind shift, and some isolated flurries, but more importantly will reinforce the cold air. Highs on Friday will peak near freezing, with chills tipping near 20 by the afternoon.

Friday night for the FFN playoff games, expect chills into the middle to upper teens with slow clearing. This will set up lows in the upper teens to around 20 on Saturday. Saturday should be a slightly warmer day due to sunshine and highs just above freezing. Sunday will start colder with lows in the mid to upper teens.

Highs on Sunday will stay below freezing near 30 with a good deal of sunshine, but the core of the cold air in our area. The high will start to shift east-southeast on Sunday night with temps falling to near 20 on Monday morning.

Sunshine will continue to be the rule on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s on Monday, and into the upper 40s on Tuesday. Wednesday temps will be the warmest in more than a week with highs near 50 ahead of our next cold front. Clouds will increase during the day on Wednesday.

Thursday it appears the cold front will drop in during the morning on Turkey day with rain showers expected and temps back into the middle 40s for highs.

-Dave