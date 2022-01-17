QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy & cold, high 30

Wednesday: Cloudy, chance PM rain/snow, high 40

Thursday: Partly cloudy & cold high 24

Friday: Mostly sunny & cold, high 24

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening everybody!

After a snowy Monday, we’ve got a cold Tuesday ahead. Flurries taper off into the late Monday evening hours, and we’ve got the chance for a freezing drizzle as we head into the evening and overnight hours. This could make for slick conditions on the roads with temperatures well below freezing as you start your Tuesday. Be careful and drive slow during your morning commute.

Tuesday will be a mostly cloudy day, with “feels-like” temperatures starting off in the single digits in the morning. High temperatures will reach the low to middle 30s across the region making for a cold day.

Our next chance for moisture is Wednesday afternoon with rain chances during the day, shifting to snow during the late evening hours. Highs will reach the upper 30s to low 40s during the day Wednesday.

Bundle up and stay safe out there!

-McKenna