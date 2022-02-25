QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM flurries, PM clearing, high 32

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 22

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 37

Sunday: Increasing clouds later, high 43

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 40

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, high 49

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday, everybody!

After another wet Thursday, rain and a wintry mix continued into the early morning hours of Friday. Those showers will clear up for the most part by daybreak, then afterward, we’ll just see some light flurries and light isolated snow showers that will clear by early afternoon.

On the heels of all of that, temperatures settle into the low 30s to the north and low 40s to the south, sticking about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year. Friday ends cloudy, dry, and cool.

As we head into Saturday, we get a cold start to the weekend with morning lows starting in the low 20s in Columbus. We’ll warm a few degrees more on Saturday, topping out in the mid 30s north to mid 40s south under clearing skies.

By Sunday, we see quite a bit of sunshine, then partly cloudy skies later in the afternoon, with daytime highs topping out in the low to mid 40s. A weak cold front passes across the eastern Great Lakes region Sunday evening, so we could see a few light snow flurries in our far northern counties Sunday evening, but for the most part our weekend will remain dry.

As we kick off the next work week, temperatures stick right near 40 degrees for daytime highs on Monday, and we will see quite a bit of sunshine. Clouds start to build back in Tuesday, but temperatures soar into the upper 40s.

By Wednesday, temperatures stick in the 40s, but a weak cold front moves through Wednesday night which will drop our temperatures a few degrees as we head into Thursday.

Have a great weekend!

McKenna