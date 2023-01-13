QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Lt. snow showers, breezy, high 33

Tonight: Clearing, chilly breeze, low 22

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 34

Sunday: Few clouds, high 42

Monday: Showers later, high 47

Tuesday: Showers earlier, high 53

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We have got a chilly day ahead of us, and a breeze that is only going to add to it. We hit our official high temperature at midnight, in the upper 30s, but temperatures fall close to freezing by daybreak, and we just kind of plateau there as we head into the afternoon. When you factor in the breeze, our “feels like” temps will be closer to the low 20s. That is thanks to a northwesterly breeze, which will also send a few light and spotty snow showers our way off the Great Lakes, as the breeze blows over the moist, relatively warmer lakes.

The breeze continues into Saturday, which means morning lows in the lower 20s will feel closer to the single digits and low teens. Good news is, clouds start clearing, and we will be looking at some sunshine for Saturday as high pressure builds in. Highs for Saturday will top out in the low to middle 30s, sticking a few degrees shy of normal.

For Sunday, the breeze really dies down for us, and we warm up a bit, with highs back into the lower 40s. We’ll still be looking at sunshine for Sunday, with cloud cover gradually building in going into Monday.

For Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday, expect unseasonably mild temperatures, yet again, with highs in the upper 40s. We’re looking to start the day dry, but showers start to move in later in the day.

Rain showers will then be exiting the region Tuesday morning, with just a few isolated showers, and highs back up into the low to middle 50s.

A few rain showers remain in the forecast, mainly for later Wednesday, with highs near 50. That’s out ahead of our next stronger cold front going into Thursday, which will look to bring us rain and rumbles, alongside warmer air in the upper 50s.

-McKenna