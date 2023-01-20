QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Flurries, breezy, high 37

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 28

Saturday: Decreasing clouds, high 38

Sunday: Snow & rain showers, high 37

Monday: Cloudy sky, high 38

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We’ve got a much more seasonable, colder day on tap, with a breeze that makes it feel even colder. Expect flurries, and some light snow showers for about the first half of the day, with only dusting accumulations expected at the most.

As we head into Saturday, winds really die down for us, and clouds work to break up a bit, making for partly cloudy skies, and highs sticking in the upper 30s.

Another system approaches on Sunday, bringing wet snow early, giving way to a wintry mix and cold rain later in the day with highs in the upper 30s. We’re keeping an eye on the track of this system, because as it shifts, that will shift totals, and where we see rain will impact how much snow falls in certain areas. Regardless, looking like we could see totals in excess of an inch in our northern areas, and closer to an inch or less along and south of I-70. This is something we’ll continue to fine-tune with latest model runs.

For Monday, expect cloudy but drier conditions, with highs remaining in the upper 30s. We’ll be closer to 40 for Tuesday, with mainly cloudy conditions.

Our next system looks to approach late Tuesday into Wednesday, with rain and snow showers expected.

-McKenna