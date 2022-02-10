QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Scattered AM flurries, high 36

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 25

Friday: Warmer, rain showers throughout the day, high 46

Saturday: Colder, mostly cloudy, high 31

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, high 26

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 28

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday, everybody!

We’ll see some scattered flurries throughout the first half of the day today, and temperatures will only warm to the middle 30s for our daytime highs, so we will be cooler than we were yesterday, but temperatures will be right near normal for this time of year.

As we head into Friday, warmer air filters in, and daytime highs will soar back into the 40s across the region. In Columbus we will settle in the middle 40s by the afternoon. We will see rain showers throughout the day Friday, especially picking up in the earlier parts of the afternoon. This is ahead of a cold front that pushes through late Friday and into Saturday.

By Saturday, we’ll see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered flurries, especially in the morning. Highs Saturday will top out near 30 by the early afternoon, and we will quickly tumble throughout the evening, as daytime highs will only top out in the middle 20s for Sunday.

As we kick off the next work week, we start to warm up. Monday we will start with highs right near 30 with a little more sunshine. By Tuesday, highs are back near 40 with sun, and then on Wednesday we get a big warm up with highs in the lower 50s in the city, and upper 50s to the south.

-McKenna