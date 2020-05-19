Flooding threat high overnight along US-23 corridor

Flood Advisories have been issued for much of our area overnight, with the focus of the heaviest rain continuing up and down the US-23 corridor from Marion to Piketon overnight.

Radar estimated have been between 1-3″ in this area with isolated higher totals possible overnight tonight and by daybreak on Tuesday.

For the rest of the night expect that we are going to continue to see periods of on and off heavy rainfall as this line of showers continues to follow the same track, or train across our area. After heavy rainfall on Monday, additional overnight rains will make for flooding and ponding in many low lying areas and on roads before daybreak on Tuesday.

Tuesday expect more rain showers on and off through the day as an area of low pressure continues to churn to our west and will bring up large amounts of moisture into our backyards. As we head through the rest of the week, the rain chances will slowly weaken and reduce as the low starts to slowly exit our region.

High temps on Tuesday will remain in the lower to middle 60s and will stay there through Thursday until late week when some sunshine will return, and push us into the 70s by Friday, and into the 80s by the holiday weekend.

