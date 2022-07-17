FLOOD WATCH UNTIL 8 MONDAY A.M.

A muggy weekend with downpours (1-3 inches) Saturday opened with an upper-level disturbance moving through the region. Another round of storms brought rain and thunder this morning, as the next disturbance arrived from the northwest.

Low pressure drifting east across Illinois toward the southern Great Lakes will fuel showers and storms, with locally heavy rain ranging from 1-2 inches or more in slow-moving cells.

High temperatures will be limited to the 70s due to persistent cloud cover and off and on rain through Monday.

Warm and humid conditions will continue early in the week. Tuesday looks to be dry and warmer, with temperatures approaching 90, under mostly sunny skies.

Showers and storms are likely later Wednesday ahead of a cold front that will lower temperatures and humidity late in the week.

Heat returns next weekend, typical of July!

Forecast

Sunday: Showers, storms, heavy rain. High 76

Tonight: Showers linger. Low 69

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, few showers, storms. High 82 (69)

Tuesday: More sunshine, warm, sticky. High 90 (66)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, pop-ups p.m. High 92 (72)

Thursday: Partly cloudy, less humid. High 85 (69)

Friday: Sunny, warm. High 88 (66)

Saturday: Partly cloudy, hot and humid. High 92 (70)