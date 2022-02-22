QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Rainy, thunder, breezy, high 63

Tonight: Rain showers taper, colder, low 33

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 40

Thursday: Wintry mix, high 37

Friday: Light AM snow showers, clearing, high 31

Saturday: Clearing, cold, high 32

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday, everybody!

Mild temperatures stick around today, with highs topping the low to mid 60s in the north and mid to upper 60s in the south. We will be rainy throughout the day, however, with rain totals anywhere from 1-2″, and some locally higher totals in areas where we see thunderstorms throughout the morning and again this evening.

A Flood Watch is in effect for much of the region, with flooding a possibility along creeks, streams, and rivers, as well as low-lying areas. This comes after record rainfall last week, where we are still seeing some lingering flooding behind that system.

As we head into Wednesday, drier air moves in briefly, with temperatures dropping back into the 40s, which is about normal for this time of year. We will see mostly cloudy skies Wednesday, then as we head into Thursday, winter weather makes a return.

A winter storm arrives in two waves on Thursday, the first will be the lighter of the two, bringing light snow showers Thursday morning, and some light freezing rain which could lead to some slick spots during the morning commute. We then get a lull in precipitation during the afternoon, before the second wave arrives Thursday evening and overnight. This second wave will be the heavier of the two. We’ll see snow NW of I-71, a wintry mix, including freezing rain along the corridor, and rain to the SE of I-71.

We’ll see a few light lingering snow showers Friday morning, and temperatures will drop back near freezing during the daytime hours.

High pressure builds in for the weekend bringing mostly drier air, but temperatures stick in the 30s for daytime highs on Saturday and Sunday.

-McKenna