A flood watch is in effect for southeastern Ohio along and south of a Chillicothe-Zanesville line through Sunday.

A wave of showers and storms fed by abundant moisture streaming north from the Gulf of Mexico will shift north and east during the day, with locally 1-2 inches of rain in heavier downpours.

A cold front has stalled over Ohio and will wash out, keeping the weather warm and muggy this weekend. The high humidity will continue to fuel rain chances into early next week, but with dry hours and more widely scattered rain coverage.

High temperatures will generally be in the low to mid-80s through the weekend, though warming to the upper 80s on Sunday, with fewer showers and times of sun.

A cold front will bring more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms on Monday and Tuesday. Cooler and drier air will move in later in the week and bring pleasant temperatures and more sunshine.

Forecast

Friday: Showers, storms, cloudy and muggy. High 80

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, muggy, few showers. Low 71

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, sticky, scattered showers, storms. High 86

Sunday: Partly sunny, pop-up storms p.m. High 87 (71)

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, storms p.m. High 86 (72)

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High 80 (70)

Wednesday: Partly cloudy, shower. High 81 (65)

Thursday: Sunny, less humid. High 83 (63)