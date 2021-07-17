Flood threat continues Saturday

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Rain & thunderstorms continue. Low 79

Today: Showers & storms, clearing this evening . High 82

Tonight: Showers clearing. Low 64

Sunday: Partly sunny, shower south. High 83

Monday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87

Wednesday: Partly sunny, shower possible. High 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Saturday!

A flash flood watch continues this afternoon. Multiple rounds of heavy rain & storms will be capable of producing 1-3″ and lead to flash flooding. If you come across a flooded roadway, remember “turn around, don’t drown!”

It’s a warm and muggy start the morning with a showers and even a few thunderstorms. Early morning low temperatures are on the warm & muggy side only falling to around 70 degrees.

More rain and storms are on the way as an area of low pressure and tailing cold front move through. This front will cross I-71 later today and act as a trigger for more rain and storms.

Behind the front, cooler, drier air will move in thanks to a northerly shift in wind.

Sunday, we’ll wake up more seasonal temperatures in the mid 60s, then top off in the low to mid 80s. A partly cloudy start to the day will be come more clouded over in the afternoon alongside the chance for a few pop-ups.

Drier air takes charge for the start of the next workweek. We’ll see a partly cloudy to mostly clear sky on Monday and Tuesday along with seasonal temperatures starting off in the mid 60s, then topping off in the mid to upper 80s.

Have a great day!

-Liz