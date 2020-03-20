Flood risk continues this morning

FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT UNTIL 12pm FRIDAY

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Friday: Rain & morning storms, turning windy, cooler, high 68 (falling)

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 28

Saturday: Clearing, colder, high 41

Sunday: Sunshine early, clouds later, high 49

Monday: AM Cold rain/flurries, mixed clouds, high 53

Tuesday: Another round of rain, 56

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Friday!

Thunderstorms and heavy rain ahead of a cold front will bring in a flooding threat today, before dry but much colder air this weekend.

Thunderstorms continue this morning and bring the threat for thunder, lightning, strong wind and heavy rain. Flood watches, warnings and advisories continue until the afternoon for the threat for another 1-2 inches of rain on already very saturated ground.

Rain showers will start to taper off late this morning into the afternoon ahead of a cold front.

By this afternoon, temperatures will be approaching a high in the upper 60s, about 15 degrees above normal. After hitting a high temperatures will start to fall through the afternoon and early evening.

Tonight, northwest flow will bring in dry and cooler air. We’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky with lows back down to the upper 20s.

We’ll start off the weekend chilly but dry. Remember that with all of the rain falling today that the ground will still be very soggy.

The dry but cooler weather continues on Sunday. We’ll wake up to a low in the mid 20s before climbing to a high near 50 alongside increasing clouds.

Our springlike pattern coninues for the start of next week.

Monday and Tuesday we’ll wake up to lows in the mid to upper 30s, followed by seasonal highs in the 50s. Rain also makes a return on Monday and then chance for showers will be in the forecast almost every day.

Have a great day!

-Liz