Flash Flood Warning Delaware County, Flood Advisory northern Franklin, Licking counties for heavy rain early, more storms later

A band of heavy rain and thunder will cause ponding early this morning across the Columbus area, with locally 1 to 2 inches of rain and rumbles of thunder. A flash flood warning is in effect for Delaware County until 6:45 a.m., and a flood advisory continues for northern Franklin and Licking counties until 6 a.m..

A steamy end to June provided some needed rain, and we have one more day of very muggy weather, but without the extreme heat. Weak disturbances in a warm, moist southwesterly flow have triggered clusters of showers and storms with quick downpours Thursday morning that will sag south, bringing a lull in the rain by midday.

A frontal boundary will slowly sink south through the day across Ohio representing the leading edge of cooler, drier air. Showers and a few storms will redevelop this afternoon with heating and linger early tonight before gradually ending, before the front pushes south of the Ohio River and low pressure moves through the Mid-Atlantic states.

A pleasant change tomorrow will reflect northerly winds, with a mix of clouds and sun and a few instability showers over the eastern portion of the state. High pressure will arrive from the Upper Midwest and bring more hours of sunshine and a comfortable pattern over the holiday weekend. An upper-level ripple could trigger a few late day showers and storms Sunday.

Very warm air and moderate humidity will return beginning Monday, with scattered storms possible Tuesday and Wednesday.

Forecast