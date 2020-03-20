First weekend of Spring looking & feeling more like late winter

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing skies, chilly wind, low 30

Saturday: Slowly clearing skies, high 43

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 50

Monday: Morning rain, high 53

Tuesday: Rain late, high 57

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

We are going to continue to see rain showers exiting the area early this evening, giving way to mostly clouds skies overnight. After the warmest and wettest day of the year, we will see colder and drier air overnight tonight with lows near 30, and wind chills near 20 by Saturday morning.

Saturday expect mostly cloudy skies early, giving way to some clearing during the afternoon and evening hours, this will allow temps to push back up into the lower 40s. Saturday night will see clearing skies, with little to no wind, with lows in the middle 20s.

Sunday will start off chilly, turn nicer during the morning, but clouds will thicken up late with highs near 50. We will see rain moving in Sunday night with lows dropping to the upper 30s.

Monday will start off with rain in the morning and then some sunshine later with highs in the lower 50s. We will see rain late day on Tuesday with a warmer day and highs in the upper 50s.

Wednesday we will continue with that theme of a chance of rain and highs near 60. We will have chances of rain with a cold front late on Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s.

We will see some light showers on the backside of the cold front with highs in the middle 50s on Friday of next week

-Dave