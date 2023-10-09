QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, Frost Advisory, low 38

Tuesday: More sunshine, high 61

Wednesday: Clouds increase, high 66

Thursday: Spotty showers, high 72

Friday: PM rain chance, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Monday evening!

Temperatures have stayed on the cooler side after spending the weekend in the 50s. While we only made it to the 50s again on Monday, we are expecting warmer weather by the end of the week. But, we get another dip in the thermometer before we can get there.

Overnight, clouds will start to taper away, giving us a relatively clear start to Tuesday. But, clear skies mean temperatures will cool off a little more and a little quicker into the morning. What is likely going to the be the coolest morning of the season so far, temperatures will drop down to the mid to upper 30s across Central Ohio.

With the chilly start to Tuesday, a Frost Advisory has been issued for most of Central Ohio for the morning from 4 to 9 am. A Frost Advisory usually comes when temperatures drop near freezing, but are not expected to reach or drop below the freezing line.

Plenty of sunshine sticks around for Tuesday, so temperatures will quickly climb up to the lower 60s. We’re still climbing in the days ahead, reaching the lower 70s by the end of the week. However, that warmer weather comes with some wet weather.

Showers chances start to build by the end of the week with the highest chance being on Saturday. Temperatures immediately start to drop again, falling back into the 60s on Saturday and the 50s by the following week. Skies begin to dry out as the weekend goes on.

-Joe