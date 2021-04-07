First 80 degree day today, now rain & storms returning to the area

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, stray pop-up, low 60

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy, scattered showers and storms, high 75

Friday: Isolated AM showers, then clearing & mild, high 75

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, rain & storms possible, high 72

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated showers, high 65

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday evening,

It has been the warmest day of the year today with highs topping 80 for the first time this year, this is about a week earlier than our 2000-2020 average. Expect a very warm night tonight with lows near the normal high for this time of the year near 60.

We will see partly sunny skies early on Thursday with winds picking up and temps climbing into the middle 70s during the day. We will have some isolated showers in the morning, more scattered showers and storms later in the day on Thursday. Thursday night will remain with rain and storms possible. The biggest threat in any of these storms will be the possibility of an isolated strong gusty wind.

Friday the showers will end early, and we will see clearing skies with highs back in the middle 70s. Saturday will start off mild, and we will see clouds increase, with a chance of rain and storms increasing later in the day with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunday will be a bit more seasonal with partly sunny skies and a few isolated showers possible and highs back into the middle 60s. Expect more sunshine for Monday with highs in the upper 60s. Clouds will increase for Tuesday with highs in the middle 60s. Tuesday late a weak front will push through with a chance of showers at night with temps back into the upper 50s behind the front on Wednesday of next week.

-Dave