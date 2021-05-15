Finally starting to feel more like spring

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly cloudy, low 46

Today: Mostly sunny early, partly cloudy later, high 72

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then chance for showers late, low 53

Sunday: Chance of showers, mostly cloudy, high 69

Monday: Showers likely, high 68

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, isolated pm pop-ups, high 74

Wednesday: Chance for p.m. showers and thunderstorms, warmer, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Saturday!

After a chilly week, temperatures will finally start to warm up closer to normal for this time of year ahead of the next round of rain.

We’re starting off the weekend with high pressure sliding off to the southeast. We’ll feel it’s influence to start off the day with a mostly clear sky and light wind. As high pressure continues to slide to the east, clouds will start to increase through the afternoon and the breeze will turn southerly today and aid in bringing temperatures into the lower 70s, which is right around normal for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds will continue to increase ahead of our next chance for showers.

Rain showers will move in as a warm front moves into the south. This is a slow-moving front which will keep around a light southwest breeze as rain showers limit temperatures to the upper 60s.

This front will then become stationary for the beginning of the week. As a result, showers and even some afternoon thunderstorms will be possible as high temperature climb into the 70s.

This front shows little sign of moving even as the week wraps up, which will keep temperatures climbing into the 80s along higher humidity and continued chance for showers.

Have a great weekend!!

-Liz