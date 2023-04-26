QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Decreasing clouds, high 59

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 35

Thursday: Late showers, high 64

Friday: Rainy start, high 65

Saturday: PM showers, high 67

Sunday: Scattered showers, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

We finally see some sunshine this week! Clouds will taper away throughout Wednesday, so we’ll end off the day on a mostly clear note. Temperatures will top out in the upper 50s and lower 60s across Central Ohio.

Temperatures continue to warm up throughout the rest of the week. All of Central Ohio will be in the mid to lower 60s by Thursday. We’re pushing the upper 60s as we start off the weekend. That will finally put us closer to average temperatures for this time of year.

However, the warm up is short lived. Back to back cold fronts along some stronger low pressure systems will drop our temperatures by next week and bring in a hefty share of wet weather.

Our first cold front sneaks in late Thursday and is here for the first half of Friday. That brings a late chance for showers Thursday evening and a fairly wet start to Friday. Rain tapers off slowly throughout the day and slightly dries by Saturday morning.

More showers return for Saturday evening and Sunday along the second cold front. This one will be slightly weaker, but will still bring a steady chance for showers.

Scattered rain chances last into the first half of next week. By that point, temperatures will have fallen back down to the mid to lower 50s.

-Joe