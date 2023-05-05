QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny and warm, high 70

Tonight: Some clouds, low 47

Saturday: Great weekend, high 75

Sunday: Incoming showers/storms, high 76

Monday: Scattered storms, high 78

Tuesday: Storms south, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday morning!

Today will be a day to celebrate as we finally get temperatures that are near normal and plenty of sunshine! Temperatures start off a little chilly for Friday, but we climb up to the lower 70s and upper 60s by Friday afternoon. Sunny skies take hold for most of the day. By the evening, a couple of clouds do start to move in.

The weekend gets even warmer. Saturday reaches the mid 70s across Central Ohio. We still stay dry, but there will be a mixture of sunshine and clouds for the day. Late in the day Saturday, a couple of isolated showers push in from the west.

Wet weather builds for the end of the weekend. Temperatures will still continue to climb to the upper 70s. By the afternoon, a couple of thunderstorms could develop. The chance for storms is there for all of Central Ohio, but there’s is more available energy to the west of I-71.

For the week ahead, we’re starting off on the wet side, but still staying warm. Temperatures are stuck in the upper 70s for the first half of the week. Monday has the best chance of seeing more storms and those linger into Tuesday. Tuesday’s storm chances are better to the south.

We dry out and start to see more sunshine by the second half of the week. Temperatures dip only a little bit down to the mid 70s.

-Joe