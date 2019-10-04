Finally feeling like fall!

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Friday: Partly, seasonal day, high 68

Tonight: Mostly clear, cooler, low 47

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 73

Sunday: Rain showers, high 75

Monday: Showers end early, then clearing clouds, high 68

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 69

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Friday!

After a week filled with record breaking heat, we’re going to head into the weekend feeling a lot more like fall, and will even see some below average temperatures for a change!

This morning, temperatures will be in the 50s, which is much closer to our normal low this time of year of 49 degrees.

Today, you might want to pack a jacket, not only will we have a much cooler start to the morning, but even with sunshine this afternoon highs will only hit the upper 60s, which is below our normal high of 70 degrees.

Thanks to a mostly clear sky tonight, temperatures will dip down to the 40s to start Saturday morning. While this is right in line with normal for this time of year, it’ll feel quite chilly compared to the last couple of days!

Saturday looks like a nearly perfect fall day with a mostly sunny sky, light breeze and a high in the 70s.

Saturday night, clouds will start to build in ahead of a cold front. Because of the clouds, temperatures will stay mild and only fall to near 60.

As the front moves through on Sunday, we’ll see our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. High temperatures will be a little above normal and hit the mid 70s.

We’ll start off next week with a few leftover showers on Monday morning. Then sunshine returns as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will be seasonal on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the mid 40s to low 50s and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Have a great day!

-Liz