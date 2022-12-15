QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Few showers around, few wet flakes later, low 33

Friday: Flurries early, sprinkles & flurries around, high 39

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, few flakes flying, high 34

Sunday: Partly sunny, high 31

Monday: Partly Cloudy, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

It has been a mild day today with temps nearly 10 degrees above normal in the lower 50s. Rain showers have been working through this afternoon ahead of the cold front. We will see cooler air starting to work through this evening. Some light showers and flurries will be possible overnight tonight with no accumulations expect and lows in the lower 30s, just above freezing.

Friday expect a few sprinkles and flurries early in the day, then mostly cloudy skies, and then some on and off isolated sprinkles and flurries possible though the day with highs in the upper 30s. We will see colder air moving in during the weekend.

Mostly cloudy skies expected into the weekend, with scattered flurries with no accumulations expected on Saturday with highs in the middle 30s. Sunday we will see partly sunny skies, but a cold day with highs running a degree or two below freezing in the lower 30s.

I do expect to see a bit more sunshine on Monday with temps near 20 to start the day with highs pushing into the middle 30s in the afternoon. We will have more clouds on Tuesday and temps warming slightly into the middle 30s ahead of our next cold front that will slide through rather quietly.

This will push temps back into the upper 20s for highs on Wednesday with more clouds expected. By Wednesday night we will be watching a bigger storm system moving toward our area. At this point, it appears this low will track through our area, and bring up temps a bit for Wednesday night and Thursday.

However, by brining up temps, we are only looking for temps to remain in the lower 20s on Thursday morning, and climb to the upper 20s with snow showers expected on Thursday. If the track of this system goes a bit more south, we will be colder with lighter snow on Thursday. If the track is a bit more north, we will have slightly warmer temps with more wet snow expected.

No matter the track, expect easily the coldest air of the season to spill in behind this system late Thursday, Friday and through the holiday weekend.

-Dave