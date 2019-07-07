Few storms to end the weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Morning fog and clouds, then afternoon thunderstorms. High 86

Tonight: Showers ending, mostly cloudy. Low 66

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds, less humid. High 84

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 88

Wednesday: Partly cloudy. High 90

Thursday: Chance for showers and storms. High 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

It’s another warm and muggy start to the day with lows in the 70s. Thanks to yesterday’s rain, high humidity and a light breeze, we are also dealing with patchy areas of fog early this morning.

As a cold front slides out of the area, it will take the best chance for showers and storms with it. However, we will still keep an eye out for the pop-up showers and storms through the afternoon as highs climb to the mid 80s.

We’ll start off the workweek with high pressure moving in. High pressure will help to stabilize our atmosphere, keep us dry and less humid.

On Monday, we’ll see decreasing clouds, noticeably lower humidity and temperatures comfortably only topping off in the mid 80s,

By Tuesday, the humidity will be on the rise, and so will temperatures. We’ll wake up in the mid 60s, but reach a high back in the upper 80s.

Wednesday, warm and sticky weather returns. Highs will be close to 90 degrees.

Wednesday night int Thursday, another cold front will move through and trigger another chance for showers and storms.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz