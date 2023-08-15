QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Spotty PM showers, high 75

Tonight: Showers end, low 62

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, comfy, high 79

Thursday: Partly cloudy, few showers late, high 83

Friday: Clearing, comfy, high 81

Saturday: Mostly sunny, warm, high 85

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

The system that brought us all the rain yesterday is located to our north, and is tracking eastward throughout the day today. As it does, we will be looking at a few scattered showers on the back edge, mainly this afternoon and evening. Expect mainly cloudy skies otherwise, with more clouds to the NW of 71. Highs will top out in the middle 70s with a bit of a sticky feel to the air.

High pressure builds in, bringing drier air midweek. For Wednesday, expect decreasing clouds, more comfortable humidity, and highs in the upper 70s.

We start a bit of a warming trend the end of the week. Expect highs in the low to middle 80s Thursday with lots of sunshine. A weak cold front moves through late Thursday overnight into Friday, which will bring with it a few quick showers during that timeframe.

That front knocks our Friday temps back into the lower 80s. We will see mostly sunny skies, and humidity remains comfortable.

Summer then returns full-force as we head into the weekend.

-McKenna