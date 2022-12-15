QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few spotty showers, breezy, high 51

Tonight: Clouds, light wet mix, low 34

Friday: Spotty wet mix, cloudy, high 40

Saturday: Flurries north, clouds, high 34

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, high 32

Monday: Partly sunny, high 34

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

After heavy showers moved through overnight and early this morning, we’ve got some drier air filtering in as a frontal boundary moves through the area. What this means for us later today, is just a few light and spotty showers at times, still coming in the form of rain, because daytime highs will top out in the lower 50s.

Air starts to cool down to end the workweek. For Friday, we will mainly dry, with the exception of just a bit of a light, wet wintry mix at times. It will be very scattered, however. Highs on Friday will top out right near 40.

We’ll see a few flurry chances going into Saturday, and temperatures really drop off. We’ll start off in the upper 20s, and top out in the middle 30s.

Sunday will be drier but still mainly cloudy, with highs topping out near freezing.

We do remain dry into the first of the next workweek, but this cold, arctic air sticks around through what looks to be the end of the month. Highs on Monday top out in the middle 30s.

-McKenna