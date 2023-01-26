QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d snow showers (~0.5″), high 35

Tonight: Flurries, cloudy, low 24

Friday: Cloudy, PM flurries, high 37

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 42

Sunday: Sct’d rain, high 41

Monday: Mainly cloudy, high 36

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We’re starting the morning off with temperatures a couple of degrees on either side of freezing. Because of this, patchy refreeze is a bit of a concern, mainly on elevated areas. We’re also dealing with some flurries and light snow shower activity. These snow showers will increase in coverage as we head into the afternoon, with scattered snow showers on tap, dropping totals close to 0.5″ along I-70, lighter south, and upwards of 1-1.5″ in the far north. We’re not talking a blanket of snow, but rather scattered totals across the area. Highs top out in the middle 30s with a breeze.

For Friday, expect cloudy and breezy conditions, with highs in the upper 30s. Later in the day we’ll be looking for a few flurries and light sprinkles as a weak area of low pressure works through the region.

Going into the weekend, we’re looking at mainly cloudy but mainly dry conditions for Saturday, with highs in the lower 40s. Our next system then looks to move in Saturday into Sunday, bringing us a bit of a wintry mix overnight, then scattered rain showers into Sunday. Highs on Sunday stick in the lower 40s.

We clear up into Monday, with mostly cloudy skies, and highs dropping back to the mid to upper 30s.

-McKenna