QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly cloudy, wet snow showers later, high 39

Tonight: Wet snow showers, low 30

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, high 37

Friday: Partly sunny, breezy, high 31

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 32

Sunday: More sun, high 32

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Our stretch of chilly weather continues, with temperatures this morning starting off in the middle 30s, and not rebounding a whole lot this afternoon. Highs today will top out in the upper 30s here in the city, to near 40 in our southern counties. Expect mainly cloudy skies as we head throughout the day, then by late afternoon and into the evening, a few snow showers will work their way through the region. Most of this activity sticks along and north of I-70, with only minor accumulations expected.

For Thursday, we’ll see a drier day, but it will remain pretty overcast. High temperatures continue to fall, into the mid to upper 30s.

A cold front moves through going into Friday, which drops our temperatures big time, down into the lower 30s for daytime highs. We will hang onto quite a bit of cloud cover for Friday, and we’ll also be pretty breezy out.

For this weekend, expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, but morning lows will bottom out in the teens, with single digit wind chills. Daytime highs will top out near freezing both weekend days.

-McKenna