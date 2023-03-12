QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM snow showers, clouds, high 40

Tonight: Cloudy, low 32

Monday: Sct’d snow showers, high 39

Tuesday: AM flurries, breezy, high 33

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 47

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Sunday!

We start the day off with scattered snow showers across the state as a low pressure system moves in from the south. Generally, expect light accumulations, mainly on cold surfaces this morning. For the most part, road temperatures are up above freezing, so mostly looking at wet roadways. However, isolated slick spots are possible, especially on elevated surfaces.

This afternoon, snow showers taper, and temperatures warm up near 40 in Columbus, which will help to melt some of that snow later in the day. Our eastern counties will see a bit of a transition to some light rain by that point, as the system pulls out of Ohio.

For Monday, expect more snow showers, starting during the morning hours, with temperatures close to freezing. It looks like we’ll then see a bit of a lull midday, before more snow showers pick up during the afternoon hours. Once again, light accumulations expected, and daytime highs top out in the upper 30s to near 40.

By Tuesday, we’ll see a few lingering flurries and light snow showers during the morning hours, then we’re looking at a really chilly afternoon, with highs topping out near freezing, with a breeze, so it will feel colder.

Clouds clear up into Wednesday, so we will be looking at sunshine, with highs back up into the upper 40s.

Then into Thursday, expect partly sunny skies, with highs up into the upper 50s to near 60. Rain chances increase overnight and into Friday, so expected rain Friday, breezy conditions, but highs stick near 60.

-McKenna