QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few showers, breezy, high 54

Tonight: Showers clearing, clouds, low 39

Thursday: Clouds clearing, high 64

Friday: Mostly sunny, high 69

Saturday: Few clouds, high 73

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 75

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Our weather in Central Ohio is gradually getting better, slowly but surely! We’ll still see a few lingering showers today, on the back edge of that low pressure system that has been impacting us the last few days. Those showers, however, will be light, and we will be drier than we have been the last several days. Highs will be a bit milder too, topping out in the middle 50s in Columbus. The breeze does stick around for today.

Winds die down overnight, and showers taper. Then for Thursday, clouds work to break up, making way for much nicer conditions. Expect partly cloudy skies, with highs in the middle 60s for Thursday afternoon.

By Friday, we’re looking at mostly sunny skies, with highs topping out in the upper 60s to near 70.

The weekend looks absolutely fantastic. For Saturday, a very seasonable day, with highs in the low to middle 70s and just a few clouds. We continue to warm into Sunday, with highs in the middle 70s and mostly sunny skies.

We’ll introduce a few showers into the forecast the first of the next workweek.

-McKenna