QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d showers, high 69

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, low 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, high 68

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 74

Friday: Rain & storms late, high 78

Saturday: Rain showers, high 72

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got a bit of a cool down on tap for today, with daytime highs running in the upper 60s in Columbus. We’ve also got a low pressure system passing by to our south, right through Kentucky, and that will bring us a few scattered showers. That shower activity will move in around mid-late morning, and continue off and on through this evening. The rain will be light and very spotty, with the majority of it sticking along and south of I-70. Not a washout.

For Wednesday, drier air filters in, with mostly sunny skies. Highs will stick in the upper 60s, keeping us below normal for this time of year.

Warmer air moves in into Thursday, and we hang onto the sunshine. Expect highs in the middle 70s, which puts us back near seasonable averages.

For Friday, we start the day dry, and we’ll see highs into the upper 70s, pushing 80. We will be tracking a cold front looking to arrive late Friday and overnight into Saturday. This cold front will bring us showers, and the chance for a storm or two. Showers then look to taper during the first half of Saturday. Highs drop back to the lower 70s for Saturday.

-McKenna