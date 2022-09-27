QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Few PM showers, cool, high 63

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 45

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, high 61

Thursday: Clearing, cool, high 64

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 70

Saturday: Mainly cloudy, showers late, high 70

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got another cool day on tap, with highs only making their way into the lower 60s for daytime highs. We will see plenty of cloud cover throughout the day, and it will be a bit breezy at times. By this afternoon, we will be tracking a few showers working their way through the region. Most of this activity will stick along and north of the I-70 corridor as an area of low pressure continues to circulate a few showers our way.

As we head into Wednesday, cloud cover does stick around, but we are looking drier. Other than a stray shower or two, mainly east, we will see mostly cloudy but dry conditions, with highs just breaking into the 60s. Wednesday is looking to be our coolest day of the workweek.

Clouds begin to clear up Thursday, looking at more sunshine, with highs making their way back into the middle 60s. Then by Friday, highs start to work their way up near 70 with mostly sunny skies.

For this weekend, expect highs right near 70, but we will be tracking remnants of what is currently Hurricane Ian, making its way northward along the Appalachians. It is looking like we will see at least some rain from these remnants, mainly looking at Saturday night and Sunday. Either way we will be looking to see plenty of cloud cover headed this way.

-McKenna