QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sct’d showers, rumbles, high 74

Tonight: Showers tapering, low 55

Wednesday: Isolated shower, clouds, high 70

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 73

Friday: More sunshine, high 77

Saturday: Few clouds, high 79

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We’ve got a few showers that will move through the region today. Starting this morning, with some spotty, light rain along a cold front. We’ll then see a little bit of a lull, before scattered showers and a few thunderstorms pick up this afternoon. There will be lots of dry time mixed in, but keep the umbrella handy. Highs will drop back to the middle 70s, with a light WNW wind.

Showers begin tapering tonight, then we’ll be drier Wednesday, outside of a very isolated afternoon shower chance. Expect mainly cloudy skies Wednesday, with highs continuing to fall, back into the lower 70s.

For Thursday, we’ll see more sunshine, with a little bit of warming trend. Highs work back into the lower to middle 70s Thursday afternoon, with a very dry feel to the air.

Expect clear skies going into Friday, with highs in the upper 70s. A great evening for Football Friday Nite plans. Also a great day for Buckeye football Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s and sunshine.

-McKenna