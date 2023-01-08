QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Clouds increase, chance showers later, high 40

Monday: Slow clearing, high 41

Tuesday: Partly sunny, high 44

Wednesday: Mixed clouds, rain at night, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Sunday Morning,

After a frosty start to the day, clouds will fill in quickly, and make for a mostly cloudy day. Drier air near the ground should keep most of our area dry through the morning. By the afternoon and evening hours we will see a weak system work through mainly in our southern counties.

This will give us a few light showers, mainly in the south and southeast later today, with temps still topping near 40. Tonight will be mostly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s again. Monday should see skies slowly clearing a bit, with highs in the lower 40s.

Expect clouds to increase again for Tuesday with highs in the middle 40s. This warming pattern should continue into Wednesday and Thursday with our next approaching system. Expect temps to push into the upper 40s on Wednesday with mostly cloudy skies. We should see some rain showers moving in Wednesday night.

Temps will be mild to start off Thursday with temps around 40, and will climb to the lower 50s with on & off rain showers on Thursday. Rain showers will continue Thursday night into Friday as temps will top in the lower 40s on Friday, and should fall later in the day with cold frontal passage.

I expect that we will return to mostly cloudy skies behind the front for Saturday with highs back near normal in the upper 30s.

-Dave