QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly cloudy, showers late, high 50

Tonight: Rain arrives, low 44

Tuesday: Rain, gusty, high 53

Wednesday: Clearing, cooler, high 45

Thursday: Mainly sunny, high 48

Friday: More clouds, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Monday!

We start the day dry, just cloudy. Expect those clouds to increase as we head throughout the day, with a slight breeze out. Highs top out right near 50, putting us close to normal for this point in the year. Then as we get into this evening and overnight, showers start to move in as a low pressure system and cold front moves into the area.

Expect showers to increase in coverage overnight, becoming widespread early Tuesday morning. Those widespread showers turn a bit more scattered in nature going into Tuesday afternoon. It will be a wet and gray day, with strong gusty winds, so if you have holiday travel plans, plan for extra time. Highs top out in the lower 50s.

We clear up Tuesday night, giving way to clearing skies by Wednesday. We will be a bit cooler midweek, with highs dropping back to the middle 40s.

By Thanksgiving Day, things look pretty good, and fairly seasonable! Expect lots of sunshine, with highs topping out in the upper 40s to near 50.

We’re still dry into Black Friday, but we will see more clouds out. Expect highs to stick in the upper 40s.

-McKenna