High pressure over the Great Lakes will promote dry weather to start the holiday weekend, with a refreshing northeast breeze. Temperatures will top out in the mid- to upper 70s.

An upper-level low will drift northward on Sunday, pulling moisture northwest around a coastal disturbance over the Carolinas. A few showers will reach the southeast Ohio early Sunday, and then spread northward to near the I-70 corridor in the late afternoon, but a washout is not expected. The northern part of the state will be dry and mostly cloudy.

Temperatures will run cooler with extensive cloud cover and spotty rain, in the upper 60s to low 70s. The system should drift east on Memorial Day, with a few lingering showers in southeast Ohio.

A warmup begins early in the week, and summerlike temperatures will prevail under mainly sunny skies. High will range into the mid- to upper 80s, about 5 to 10 degrees above normal.

Forecast

Saturday: Partly cloudy, pleasant. High 78

Tonight: Clouds thicken, mild. Low 58

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, stray showers. High 73

Memorial Day: Mix clouds and sun, shower southeast. High 81 (59)

Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 85 (60)

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer. High 86 (61)

Thursday: Sunny, warm. High 88 (63)

Friday: Mostly sunny. High 89 (64)