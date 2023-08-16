QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Slow clearing, high 79

Tonight: Clearer skies, low 61

Thursday: Few PM storms, high 83

Friday: Clearing, cooler, high 79

Saturday: Seasonable, high 84

Sunday: Hot afternoon, high 91

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday afternoon!

Skies are still recovering from the low pressure center that was in the Midwest for the first half of the week. We manage to see a little bit more sunshine through the day and temperatures will be slightly warmer. But, as we dry out, we are already setting up for our next chance of rain.

Clear weather takes hold for the second half of Wednesday and into the start of Thursday. By Thursday evening, a cold front sets up to our northwest that will move southward. We get a couple bands of scattered showers and storms to move along with the front as it passes to our south. It will be a quick round of wet weather as we dry out quickly in time for Friday.

Sunshine takes hold for the rest of the work week and the weekend has high pressure takes control. Thursday’s cold front does cool us down to the upper 70s once again by Friday. But, the heat is on as we go through the weekend and into next week.

An upper level ridge sets up to our west through the weekend. That will funnel in warm air over the weekend. We go from the mid 80s on Saturday to the lower 90s by Sunday. We keep the heat and sunshine going into the start of next week. By the middle of next week, the upper level pattern starts to break and temperatures will start to cool.

-Joe